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Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 61-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man

Michael T. Garcia
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Michael T. Garcia
Michael T. Garcia
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man, 61, who was last seen late Saturday night.

Michael T. Garcia was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 18th and Vine streets in KCMO.

Garcia is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he was wearing a white Raiders jersey, purple pants and black shoes when he went missing.

Garcia is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5043.

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