Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 90-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for 90-year-old Chester Stewart.

Stewart was last seen about noon Sunday at Cernech Road in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Sheriff's Office says Stewart left his home en route to a family member's house in Plattsburg, Missouri, but never arrived.

The Sheriff's Office says a location device in the vehicle has registered a possible location in Decatur, Iowa.

He was driving a gray 2017 Toyota RAV4 with KS license plate 1042AGN.

The Sheriff's Office says Stewart has dementia.

You should call 911 immediately if you see him.