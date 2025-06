KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man from Belton.

The Highway Patrol says 78-year-old Roland Winters was last seen at Markey Park in Belton about 10 p.m. Monday.

He was on his way home, but never arrived.

He was wearing a blue plaid long sleeve shirt, blue Levi's jeans, brown shoes and possibly a green coat.

If you see him, call 911 or the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 816-380-5200.