KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for 68-year-old Denis Harry Hare.

Hare was last seen in the 1000 block of W. Truman Road at noon yesterday.

He is a resident at Mayward Manor and left the facility around noon and did not return by evening curfew.

He is diagnosed with dementia, schizophrenia, COPD and hypertension.

All require medication.

If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.