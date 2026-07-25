Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Johnson County, Missouri, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Warrensburg, Missouri, woman.

Rita Carol Seifridsberger, 75, left her Warrensburg home on July 21 in a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Missouri license plate BC5P7W.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes, according to an Endangered Silver Advisory.

Seifridsberger had on a black shirt, gray shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Around 1 a.m. on July 23, she was seen on a doorbell camera in Otterville, Missouri. Her cellphone last pinged around 8:31 p.m. on July 23 near Dinwiddie Circle at Rangeline Street in Columbia, Missouri.

Seifridsberger is suffering from mental decline, per the alert from law enforcement.

Anyone who sees her or her vehicle is urged to call 911 or the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 660-747-5511.

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