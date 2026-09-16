Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Knob Noster woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Knob Noster Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman.

Police say 65-year-old Tracey Lashelle Sample was last seen at 4 p.m. on September 6 in the 700 block of Kendrick Street in Knob Noster.

Police say she left her residence in an unknown direction following an argument with her husband.

Police say according to her family, she was supposed to be having surgery to remove excess brain fluid and as a result, she is commonly disoriented and very confused.

Police say she was previously diagnosed with stomach cancer and requires multiple daily medications.

It is unknown if she has access to those.

Police say she may be in a blue 2016 Ford Focus bearing MO handicapped plates with the number GE79S.

If you see her, call 911 or the Knob Noster Police Department at (660) 747-5511.