Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for missing Raytown man

UPDATE, 7:28 p.m. | An Endangered Silver Advisory for John Michael Culbertson has been canceled, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Raytown Fire Protection District said in a social media post he was found per his family.

EARLIER REPORT | The Raytown Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 78-year-old man last seen Saturday morning.

John Michael Culbertson, 78, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 5316 Northern Ave. in Raytown, Missouri.

He was last wearing a navy blue sun hat, dark blue shirt and cutoff jeans, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Culbertson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

He is diagnosed with dementia, and he has previously wandered away from home and been found trying to enter stranger's homes, per MSHP.

If you see him, contact 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

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