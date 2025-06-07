Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Alert Saturday evening for a missing 70-year-old woman.

Karen S. Thompson was last seen Saturday at 12:30 p.m. walking away from her residence at 5913 NW 90th Terrace. She left in an unknown direction and has not returned.

Thompson is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue and white floral print shirt, pink jogging pants, and no shoes.

Police said Thompson has dementia and paranoia.

Anyone seeing Thompson or anyone with information related to her should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call KCPD at 816-234-5043.

—