Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing KCMO man

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old man.

Larry Tucker left the area of 57th Street and Forest Avenue by foot around 8 p.m. Friday night. He was last seen walking to a nearby store wearing dark clothing.

Tucker sits at 5'11, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

His family is concerned for his safety as he has dementia and is without his cell phone.

If located, please contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 816-234-5227.