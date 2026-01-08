'Ending on 10 years feels right': Boulevardia festival won't return for 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The organizers of Kansas City's Boulevardia festival announced Thursday they will not return for another season.

The announcement caps a 10-year run of the annual summer event.

"After 10 unforgettable years of beers, beats, makers, magic and the best fans in the world, we've decided that last year's 10th anniversary celebration will stand as Boulevardia's grand finale," event organizers posted on Facebook Thursday morning. "To our artists, vendors, partners, Boulevard Brewing fam, and especially you, thank you for a decade of joy, curiosity and community. You built this nation with us."

The annual summer festival had several venues during the 10-year run, all in urban locations of Kansas City, Missouri, including Crown Center and the West Bottoms.

"Together, we transformed streets, parking lots and unexpected spaces into a world where KC culture reigned supreme and curiosity was the official currency," the Boulevardia Board of Directors said Thursday.

Hundreds of beers from around the globe were sampled, including from its founding partner, Boulevard Brewing Company.

In the post, Boulevardia said, "Ending on ten years feels right - like the final page of a story we're incredibly proud to have written together. The festival may be ending, but the memories (and the hangovers) live on.

