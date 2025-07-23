EPA releases testing results for chemical contamination in Henry County amid allegations of fly ash deposits

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Environmental Protection Agency conducted soil sample testing Wednesday at the local school district in Henry County for hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing chemical.

Two samples out of the 14 taken at the Davis R-12 School District detected hexavalent chromium on school grounds in "very low" amounts.

The low detection levels, which are below the agency's accepted action removal levels, mean the EPA will not be using resources to remove any soil or structures at the Davis R-12 School District.

“We follow a rigorous scientific process at EPA, and Henry County residents should have a high level of confidence in these results showing that they are not at risk from hexavalent chromium," EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy said.

EPA researchers conducted testing at the Davis R-12 School campus at the end of June, after multiple tests reported that there were cancer-causing chemicals located in the soil near the playground and buildings. Testing done by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in February showed there were "no concerning levels" of hexavalent chromium in Henry County.

The EPA's testing detected hexavalent chromium in two samples at 1.0 mg/kg and 0.21 mg/kg. The agency's accepted screening level for hexavalent chromium is 0.95 mg/kg and the action removal level is 70 mg/kg. EPA's director of laboratory services and applied science division explained that the testing levels are not cause for concern.

"The highest level was one part per million, which is 70 times below any action level where the EPA would perform a response action on residential soils," Cecilia Tapia said. "It's very low and would not prompt any response actions. It means that it's safe."

Community concerns of hexavalent chromium first arose earlier this year, when two lawsuits accused utility company Evergy of mishandling fly ash deposits, a known source for hexavalent chromium.

Lawyers for the class action lawsuit, now filed in federal court, told KSHB 41 News that they expect to represent dozens of Henry County residents under the eligibility factors. An individual lawsuit was transferred to a neighboring Missouri county. Both suits are ongoing.

Evergy has previously denied any claims that the company is responsible for the detection of hexavalent chromium in Henry County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

