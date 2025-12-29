Eric Schmitz named new Lenexa chief of police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa City Manager Beccy Yocham has announced that Deputy Chief Eric Schmitz will serve as the new police chief for the City of Lenexa.

Schmitz brings 27 years of service with the Lenexa Police Department to his role as chief - where he will lead a team of nearly 150 sworn and civilian personnel.

Schmitz is succeeding Chief Dawn Laymann, who retired from Lenexa following a 32-year career in law enforcement.

City Manager Beccy Yocham says "I am proud to have him step into this important leadership role and confident he is the right person to lead our police department into its next chapter."

Schmitz began his career as a deputy sheriff with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in 1997.

He joined the Lenexa Police Department as a patrol officer in 1998. He served as a police canine handler and master police officer, followed by promotions to corporal, sergeant in patrol and investigations, captain and major.

He was appointed deputy chief of police in December 2023.

