Essential items to keep in your car in case of winter emergency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians and Kansans are no strangers to winter weather, but even old pros need reminders about winter weather safety.

The importance of being prepared for an emergency became even more evident this week when a winter storm and several crashes caused a massive backup on Interstate 95 in northern Virginia , leaving hundreds of people stranded in their cars, some for more than 24 hours.

AAA has a list of items everyone should have in their cars in case of emergency: