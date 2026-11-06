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Evergy announces upgrades to substation serving Brookside, Waldo, South Kansas City

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Matt Kline/KSHB 41
An Evergy substation on June 14, 2022.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy announced Friday that aging equipment at a south Kansas City, Missouri, electrical substation is poised for upgrades.

Evergy's Southtown Substation, located off of Troost Avenue, is set for a complete rebuild.

The utility says the project includes replacing aging equipment, upgrading the main wire, and installing new smart technology.

That new technology will allow crews to identify problems and restore power faster.

The substation provides service to several neighborhoods, including Waldo, Brookside, South Kansas City and South Oak Park.

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KSHB 41 Morning News