Evergy power outage impacts more than 5,000 customers

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.: Evergy reports the outages were caused by equipment failure. Crews are working on repairs and restoring power to customers. At 7:30 17 outages were reported, impacting 279 customers.

Thousands of Evergy customers lost power early Thursday morning.

Power was knocked out just before 6:00 a.m. to 5,878 Everygy customers near the Country Club Plaza.

The Evergy Outage Map shows 49 outages, one area impacting 560 customers near the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art near 45th street down to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

Another outage impacts 747 customers from East 39th Street on the north down to 85th & Prospect Avenue in South Kansas City.

Thousands of other customers are also impacted.

Evergy crews are aware of the outage and are now working to assess the situation and the cause.

We'll pass along more information as soon as it becomes available.

