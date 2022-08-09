Evergy to purchase 199 megawatt wind farm in western Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, energy company Evergy has announced it will purchase a 199-megawatt wind farm from Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy with a purchase price of about $250 million.

The Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in western Oklahoma will serve customers in the Evergy Missouri West service area.

David Campbell, Evergy president and CEO says "expanding our portfolio of renewable generation positions us to ensure customers receive the long-term benefits of these assets."

Over the next 10 years, Evergy plans to add more than 3,500 MW of renewable energy and retire more than 1,900 MW of coal-based fossil generation. Evergy has set a goal of 70% carbon reduction by 2030 (relative to 2005 levels) and a target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Persimmon Creek Wind Farm, began commercial operation in 2018 with 80 General Electric turbines across 17,000 acres in Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties in Oklahoma.

The acquisition of Persimmon Creek Wind Farm, which is expected to close by early 2023, remains subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

