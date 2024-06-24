'Everybody is a potential target': Federal agency offers 4 tips to improve your cybersecurity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States newest federal agency is working to keep Americans safe on the internet.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency [CISA] is encouraging everyone to practice good cyber hygiene.

“[We want cybersecurity] to be as common as brushing your teeth, taking a shower, and washing your hands every day," said Phil Kirk, the regional director of CISA's Kansas City-based office. "It’s really that simple, and that’s the message we’re trying to spread."

CISA is not a law enforcement agency; it works in a proactive way to prevent people and municipalities from becoming victims of cyber crimes.

During the month of June, which is Internet Safety Month, the agency is promoting four tips for people to put into practice to improve their cybersecurity.



Use multifactor authentication: this is a method of logging in to applications and websites with a second method to prove your identity. Often a website will send a code to your cellphone which you input to the website after entering your password.

Update software: automatic updates help improve online safety

Think before you click: Kirk said 90 percent of successful cyberattacks are from phishing attempts mostly sent through emails.

Use strong passwords: consider using a password manager that creates random, complex passwords for you.

”Everybody is a potential target. For individuals who think, ‘I’m not going to be a target,' please think again," Kirk said. "Cyber criminals are looking for anyone they can take advantage of to manipulate.”

CISA has much more information available online to help people protect themselves.

