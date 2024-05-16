Ewing Marion Kauffman School reports ransomware incident in early May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A ransomware incident impacted the Ewing Marion Kauffman School in early May, according to a statement from the school.

"Upon discovering the incident, we immediately secured our computer systems, alerted law enforcement and commenced an investigation with assistance from cybersecurity experts," the school shared in a statement to KSHB 41 News.

Ewing Marion Kauffman School says files taken from school servers were posted online by criminals. The school says it is reviewing the files and will alert anyone whose personal information was shared.

The investigation into the ransomware incident is still ongoing.

