Ex-Kansas City Police officer sentenced to life for man's murder in Walmart parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An ex-Kansas City Police officer will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of murdering a 71-year-old man outside the Northland Walmart.

Taquiza Johnson, 49, claimed self defense in the 2024 shooting death of Ronald Barnett, but after five-days at trial a Platte County jury didn't buy it.

It all started when both men exchanged words over Johnson's belief that Barnett had driven too close to him while walking across the store's parking lot.

Johnson testified in his own defense accusing Barnett of having threatened his life, yet admitted to knowing he wasn't armed.

Prosecutors argued in court that Barnett drove away, later parking in a handicap spot, only for Johnson to follow him.

This time, Johnson pulled a gun and shot Barnett to death before fleeing.

The incident was caught on store surveillance which was used as evidence at trial.

Johnson once served a decade with KCPD from 2004 to 2014.

“It is almost incomprehensible that a brazen shooting like this could even happen in a busy Walmart parking lot during the middle of the day," said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. “The law on self-defense in Missouri is clear: Verbal threats are not enough. Name-calling is not enough.”