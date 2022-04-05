Watch
Ex-wife: Greitens 'unhinged;' candidate calls claims ‘lies’

Court says pro-Greitens group must comply with subpoena
KSHB
Posted at 3:06 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 16:06:28-04

ST LOUIS — The ex-wife of Eric Greitens has said in a sworn statement that the former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate has become erratic and unhinged since she accused him of abuse in a previous court filing.

Sheena and Eric Greitens have been trading accusations in a child custody case.

In a March affidavit, Sheena Greitens said her ex-husband was physically abusive and unstable.

In the latest filing on Thursday, Sheena Greitens says when his political future is jeopardized, Eric Greitens “becomes erratic, unhinged, coercive, and threatening."

The attorney for Eric Greitens says Sheena Greitens' allegations are "complete and total lies" and her actions are hurtful for their children.

