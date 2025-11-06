Excelsior Springs lawn, garden equipment manufacturer announces layoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lawn and garden equipment manufacturer in Excelsior Springs announced it will lay off more than 90 employees.

Lawn & Garden LLC , which operates a facility at 140 Corum Road in Excelsior Springs, notified local and state officials last week of plans to lay off at least 93 employees in early 2026.

At least 85 of the employees are represented by United Steelworkers Local 13-23. The remaining eight positions are non-unionized.

The company said it plans to begin the layoffs on Jan. 30, 2026, or within a two-week period from that date.

—