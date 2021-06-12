Excelsior Springs sees scattered damage from Friday storm

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — After storms quickly rolled through Excelsior Springs, damage was scattered throughout town.

Some homes in the area received major damage from falling trees and branches, while others nearby were untouched.

The majority of Excelsior Springs residents did, however, experience power outages. Just before 10 p.m., large parts of town, including homes and businesses, remained without power.

Two areas on The Elms Hotel and Spa's property were blocked off with caution tape due to the number of branches and trees that were uprooted in the storm.

"When the rain started, that's when we thought it was an actual tornado warning," Austin Hunter, assistant general manager, said, "and everyone's calling saying, 'Hey, there's nothing on the news,' so we were trying to figure out kind of blindly. But we got everyone down to the spa and a couple hours later, the power came back on, and so we got everybody back up and then the power went back out again, for almost an hour."

Hunter also told 41 Action News patio umbrellas at the pool area were open at the time of the storm and were tossed around in the wind. Luckily, Hunter said, no employees or guests were injured.

The Elms Hotel and Spa began cleaning up debris soon after the storm rolled through. However, it will take several days to clear all of it on the property.