Excelsior Springs woman praises Saint Luke's Hospital after years of living with Nutcracker Syndrome

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amy Minich has spent the past few holiday seasons in and out of the hospital. But this year, thanks to Saint Luke's Hospital, she gets to enjoy the time without pain.

In 2019, Minich was diagnosed with Nutcracker Syndrome, a condition where arteries pinch the vein that allows blood flow to the kidneys.

"I started having frequent UTIs, blood in my urine, like really, really bad low back pain," Minich said. "It gets its name because it looks like a nutcracker would be cracking a nut."

The Cleveland Clinic's website listed similar symptoms of Nutcracker Syndrome that Minich described. The article also said if the condition is not treated, it can cause blood clots, kidney damage and even infertility.

Minich said she thought it was a joke at first. Most of the doctors she went to after the diagnosis did, too.

"Nobody treated it or I even had doctors make fun of me, think that I was making stuff up," Minich said. "So, I just went round and round in circles until I just kept doing my own research."

Five years later, Minich's research led her to Dr. Matthew Wilkinson, a transplant surgeon at Saint Luke's Hospital.

Wilkinson didn't think Minich was crazy. He said while the disease is extremely rare, he's dealt with it on some occasions.

Still, he had never worked on a case in Kansas City.

"She came to me with all the information," Wilkinson said. "I didn’t have to do any more workup. I said, 'You have this. Let’s get you set up to operate.'"

On June 10, 2024, Minich had surgery. Wilkinson and his team moved the affected kidney to another area of her abdomen where the vein would not be pinched.

Minich said immediately upon waking up from surgery, her years-long back pain was gone.

"I just feel like a completely different person," Minich said. "I can’t even remember the last time I felt this good."

This holiday season, Minich said she's thankful to live her life without having to worry about pain.

"I’m just grateful to be healthy," Minich said. "I don’t have to have doctor appointments, miss work all the time, be in the emergency room, miss out on my daughters' events."

Minich said being able to be present is the best gift she could ever receive.

