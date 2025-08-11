Expansion at Progress Rail adds 85 jobs to Kansas City, Missouri, facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-million dollar expansion planned by Progress Rail could add 85 new jobs to its facilities in Kansas City, Missouri’s Northeast Industrial District.

The company, which provides rail and other infrastructure services, plans to start hiring next month at its facility at 5600 Stillwell St.

Workers will focus on re-manufacturing railcar wheelsets and bearings as part of the company’s expansion in the Midwest.

The expansion was made possible through a public-private partnership between the company, state and local officials.

“Our investment in this facility and the local community demonstrates the overall depth of the railroad business in Kansas City and Progress Rail’s commitment to keep our customers rolling with quality freight car parts and services,” Greg Dalpe, Progress Rail executive vice president of freight car services, said Monday in a release. “We‘re excited to expand our footprint in Kansas City and contribute to the region’s ongoing growth as a national logistics hub.”

Progress Rail’s facility is minutes away from one of the country’s busiest freight rail corridors.

“This is a strong win for Kansas City’s industrial ecosystem,” Economic Development Council of Kansas City Business Development Director Nathan Vanice said Monday. “We’re proud to have helped Progress Rail bring this project to life. Their decision to reinvest here speaks to the value of our city’s workforce, infrastructure and location at the center of America’s freight network.”

