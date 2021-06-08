Expansion planned for giraffe facility at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Topeka Zoo is expanding and upgrading its giraffe facility, a move that also will provide new housing for other animals.

Zoo officials say the project is expected to cost $7.75 million. Private donations will cover $6.25 million of the cost, and a countywide sales tax will provide $1.5 million. The zoo says it will complete the remaining $1.3 million of its fundraising goal as the project develops.

Plans call for a 10,000-square-foot giraffe facility known as Giraffe and Friends. The project also will include a 4,000-square-foot facility that can house antelope, gazelles and large birds. The zoo says a three-acre outdoor habitat will wrap around the Camp Cowabunga project.

Officials say it will be the largest project ever at the zoo.

