Expect sticker shock when enrolling as ACA, employer health premiums poised for biggest jump in years

Open enrollment season is underway, but millions of Americans may soon face some sticker shock when they shop for health coverage.

Premiums for Affordable Care Act marketplace plans and employer-sponsored coverage are set to rise at rates not seen in 15 years, according to new surveys and health policy experts.

A recent survey from consulting firm Mercer shows employer health care plans could jump 9% in 2026 - the steepest increase since the late 2000s. ACA plans, which covered a record 24 million people this year, are projected to rise an average of 26% next year.

In some states, the increases could be even higher if enhanced premium tax credits expire - subsidies that have helped keep costs lower for millions.

Kitty Richards, a fiscal policy expert, said the hikes will touch almost every family.

"It's going to be very typical for people to see their premiums doubling," she said. "And you know, I'm really thinking about what that means for families who are trying to make ends meet. As housing costs rise, as utility bills go up, this is going to put a big stress on the family budget."

Richards said the surge will force many to make painful choices.

"I think that that's going to cause a lot of sticker shock, and people are going to have to start making really tough choices. And you know, one of those choices is that a lot of people are going to end up just foregoing health insurance entirely," she said.

"Estimates are that up to 4 million people might just choose to not get health insurance because they can't afford it anymore."

She warns this could have dangerous ripple effects on the nation’s health system.

"The preventive care won't be there. Folks are going to be showing up to emergency rooms. It's also going to put stress on the larger system, as folks need more uncompensated care, as it's called, show up to the emergency room because they're really sick or have gotten into an accident, and it's the only way that they can get care."

Richards said some households will cut corners on coverage or delay care altogether.

"They're seeing these multi $100 increases in premiums, perhaps foregoing coverage or buying that skimpier coverage that has higher co pays, higher out of pocket costs, and then making decisions like, Does my kid have appendicitis, or is it just a stomachache? I should take them to the emergency room to find out. But if that costs $900 that's a really tough decision to make."

She added that quick action from lawmakers could help bring relief.

"Hopefully Congress will act, and those enhanced premium tax credits will be extended, and these terrible prices that people are seeing will come back down. But honestly, there's already been a lot of damage done."

For now, health policy experts urge consumers to review available plans early and weigh costs against likely medical needs - steps that could help blunt some of the financial shock before the enrollment deadline arrives.

