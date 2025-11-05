Exploring what happens if Prairie Village voters abandon their form of government

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Voters in Prairie Village, Kansas, will decide Tuesday whether to abandon their current form of government.

But the question on the ballot does not explain what happens next.

“That’s an excellent question, where do you go with it,” asked Mark Levy, who voted “no” on the proposal.

City Councilmember Lori Sharp explained to KSHB 41 News what happens if the “yes” votes win.

She said nothing will change overnight. The city will keep its current form of government until one of three things happen: the city council chooses a new form of government, the city council puts a question to voters to choose a new form of government, or citizens petition to place a proposal on a future ballot.

“Whether we discuss it for one meeting, or it takes us three or four, we all go back and forth, we do our research, the staff does a lot of research, and presents us with ideas,” Sharp explained.

She supports changing the form of government.

Prairie Village currently has a strong mayor form of government, where the mayor is the most powerful city official.

Sharp said most Kansas cities of Prairie Village's caliber use a city manager to run the city while the mayor and council have equal votes on policies and ordinances.

Voter Marty Gilmore would like Prairie Village to adopt a city manager style of government.

“I think it’s important to keep the option on the table to bring in a professional city manager to help our city thrive,” Gilmore explained after he voted yes.

A spokesperson for the city said the city is awaiting Tuesday’s election results and will work with the city council and legal counsel on next steps.

