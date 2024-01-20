Extremely low temperatures, snow impact local cattle, producers

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo — The extreme low temperatures and snow are having a tremendous impact on local livestock.

Third generation cattle producer Kevin Gregory says the biggest challenges are keeping drinking water thawed, and providing enough high-energy diet to maintain the cattle’s body heat.

In addition to low temperatures, any kind of moisture from snow and sleet can make the elements feel worse.

Right now, heated water sources and the shed are their greatest line of defense.

“We have a shed back here that we keep open for the cattle to get in and out of the weather. We bed it down, they can get in there — it’s warm and dry,” Gregory said. “If their bodies are dry, they can take that heat from the sun and absorb it in and keeps them warm.”

Gregory says due to the extreme drought during the summer, they were already low on feed supply.

If the winter conditions continue beyond April 1, and cattle feed more than usual, he will have to spend an additional $1,000 a week just for hay.

“On a normal year, you’ll feed about 30 pounds per day per head," he said. "Right now, we’ve increased that to 40 pounds."

Livestock Field Specialist Gene Schmitz says local farmers have been importing more hay from out of state.

But often, the cost of transportation is just as much as the hay itself.

“The Farm Service Agency, which is one of the USDA agencies, has had a program where they assisted producers with hay transportation costs. So they’ve been able to recover some of that cost,” Schmitz said. “They live to care for their animals, and when they can’t do that, it’s just devastating. And it really has a huge emotional as well as an economic toll.”

Calving season is also quickly approaching. Gregory says they usually aim for Feb. 1.

He hopes the weather will warm up and even out by then so that the newborns have a good chance of survival.

“We live on the farm here, this is how we make our living,” Gregory said. “You’re trying to keep that death loss as low as possible. That’s why you know, we’re out here checking these cows. We’re wanting to make sure everything good.”

—