Fallen Independence Ofc. Cody Allen among those named Officer of the Year

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Law enforcement officers from across the bi-state Kansas City area were recognized for their service on Thursday during the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association's Awards for Valor ceremony.

Fallen Independence Ofc. Cody Allen was awarded Officer of the Year, in addition to officers Steven Thompson and Luke Buchanan. All three were shot when responding to a shooting at a house in Independence on Feb. 29.

Jackson County process server Drexel Mack was assisting with a final eviction notice when he was shot.

Responding officers did not know the condition of Mack, so they attempted a rescue.

"Cover me and I'll do the rescue... let's go," Allen said according to officials.

Melissa Mairs King/KSHB Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack and Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen were killed in a shooting Thursday in northeast Independence.

As Allen attempted to drag Mack to safety, the suspect shot Allen from inside the home. Both Allen and Mack died.

The Awards for Valor ceremony was filled with emotion as Allen, Thompson and Buchanan were recognized; people wiped away tears and the audience gave a standing ovation.

John Batten/KSHB Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman

"I draw my inspiration and determination to do the best work we possibly can for the community that we serve from days like today, from the action of these officers," said Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman.

Buchanan suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and Thompson's arm was grazed with a bullet. Both made full recoveries and returned to the line of duty.

"While I would understand if this was no longer the profession for them, I can't say that I'm surprised to see them back out there serving our community," Dustman said.

Allen's wife, Danielle, was at the ceremony to accept the award on his behalf. Those who knew him say he'd be proud.

"Even though he would be embarrassed to be publicly recognized today, I'm sure he is up there laughing, and I know he'd be honored as well," Dustman said.

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.

—