Families emphasize safety while enjoying start of summer at Clinton Lake

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The extreme weekend heat did not stop people from coming to Clinton Lake to enjoy some summer fun.

In fact, many lakegoers took extra steps to ensure a safe visit.

The first weekend of the summer was also Sabrina Beard's first time at the lake.

“The best thing to do is get out and have some fun,” said Destiny Beard, Sabrina's mom. “Just making sure that we put on sunscreen and drink lots of water."

Extra water was also part of Josie Thomas's strategy.

KSHB

“I’m on my seventh water bottle, probably,” Thomas said.

Plus, she got creative with her sun protection, using inspiration from Instagram.

“I made my own sunscreen for the first time,” Thomas said.

KSHB

Miles Murphy agreed sunscreen is necessary for an enjoyable lake day.

“When it comes to sunscreen on the face ... I don't want wrinkles when I'm older," said Murphy, who was with friends at the lake.

Twins Caroline and Camille Stricker had a list of items to recommend.

KSHB

“If you don't come with water, you might be in trouble,” Caroline said.

Hats and sunglasses were also part of their list.

Patrick McMullin had a different strategy to beat the heat.

KSHB

“It's not that much of a struggle if you just lie down and take a chill pill,” said McMullin, who was at the lake with his two children and his dog.

Lawrence firefighter-paramedic Jacob Gardner offered some advice of his own.

While having sugary, alcoholic drinks might be tempting for some, he said they “dehydrate you a lot more."

He also emphasized the importance of paying attention to the signs of heat exhaustion: excess sweating, fatigue and loss of color in the skin.

Gardner said in the case of heat stroke, the person might not sweat at all, which means it’s time to call 911.

KSHB

It takes four hours for water to enter someone's system, so if you plan to be out, make sure you hydrate the day before, Gardner said.

The firefighter-paramedic also encourages people to wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

“If you feel thirsty, that means you're probably not drinking enough water,” Gardner said.

Eating enough and cooling off in the shade helps, too.

“All of those things can be prevented just by making smart choices,” Gardner said.

