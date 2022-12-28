Family Christmas trip to Mexico ruined by Southwest cancellations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — So close, yet so far for the Hargesheimer family.

"So close!" Mindy Hargesheimer said. "It was pretty heartbreaking to get that far, only to be taken off."

The Hargesheimer family of four and six additional relatives were supposed to be in Mexico by now.

They were already on the plane in Houston after flying in from Kansas City, but their flight was cancelled after being caught up in the Southwest storm.

All ten of them couldn't make it south.

The family and Mindy's parents were stuck in a hotel overnight.

"Seemingly never ended," Dan Hargesheimer said. "You thought you were kind of beyond it and okay. The sun's going to come out again tomorrow. And unfortunately, we just kept running into issues along the way."

They made a 15-hour rental car drive back to Kansas City.

They're one family of hundreds across the country facing ruined vacations or a bigger nightmare, no way to get home.

"You're really lucky if you got to where you want to go and you're back home on time," Dan said. "I had never been so happy to get back to freezing cold Kansas City instead of a beach."

