Kansas City, Missouri, police safely locate missing 37-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 11:39 a.m. | Police report the man has been located safe.

EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 37-year-old man.

Myjuan "Juan" Williams is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Police say he has black hair and brown eyes.

Williams was last seen around 4 a.m. in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Troost.

He may be driving a silver Toyota Corolla.

Police say Williams may be armed, and his family is worried about his mental well-being.

If you see Williams, call 911.

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