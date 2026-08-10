Kansas City, Missouri, police safely locate missing 37-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 11:39 a.m. | Police report the man has been located safe.
EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 37-year-old man.
Myjuan "Juan" Williams is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Police say he has black hair and brown eyes.
Williams was last seen around 4 a.m. in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Troost.
He may be driving a silver Toyota Corolla.
Police say Williams may be armed, and his family is worried about his mental well-being.
If you see Williams, call 911.
—