Family Fun Day designed to give families safe space from violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a great Saturday afternoon to be in Ashland Square Park for the Family Fun Day hosted by the East 23rd Street PAC Neighborhood Association.

It was impossible to miss the amount of smiles, laughing and dancing going on.

"We have a clothing giveaway, we’ll have bounce houses, slides, Kona will come and give the kids ice cream," Charlonda Riley said.

Riley is the Vice President of the East 23rd Street PAC Neighborhood Association.

"We were already doing, but it’s like how can we make a difference, how can we bring about a change," Riley said. "And this was the very first event that we did, to come together in unity to try and start to implement that safe space for our community, that safe space for our children."

Riley's grandmother and mother have worked hard on making this Family Fun Day event that safe space, after losing one of their own to violence more than 20 years ago.

"In 2003, my oldest brother was murdered right here in Kansas City, Missouri," she said. "After my brother was killed is when the event took place."

Riley says her grandmother, who started the event, instilled in her the drive to make sure she always shows up for her community.

"She said, 'Your home is not just the home you build, but it’s also your neighbors, it’s also your community, and the people around you, the people that you see everyday, the people you talk to everyday,'" Riley said.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports there have been 106 homicides in 2025 in Kansas City. Nine homicide victims so far this year were under the age of 17.

The department reports 32 homicide victims were between 18 and 24 years old.

"I’m not new to it, but it’s painful," Riley said. "So it’s like opening up those wounds again."

And while those wounds are still present, Riley says this event is healing.

"We serve anywhere from 400-500 people every year," Riley said. "So it’s a blessing to be able to come to the community and give this back, that’s the least we can do."

She says she wants to make others feel that sense of healing and belonging, too.

Ariel Cheatham, who brought her two children to the event, says it's nice being outside and feeling safe.

"Nowadays, you get scared to go to church, go to the grocery store," Cheatham said. "This makes it safe and our kids get to have fun and get to know each other through the community. It's a good idea."

Riley hopes this event continues to grow and the community continues to show up, even through their pain.

"I want people to know that even when you’re going through the storm, there’s still light on the other end of the tunnel," Riley said. "You just got to keep believing and keep pushing."

She says it takes everyone to make a difference.

"We need to come together and try harder to fight against the crime, fight against the violence," Riley said. "People in high positions, City Hall, city council members, the mayor, the community, the neighbors, me, you, the police department. It’s just not one person that’s at fault, we all need to figure out better ways to come together to make this Kansas City a more safe and more livable space."

