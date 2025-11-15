Family holds vigil for Charles Adair, deputy accused in Adair's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family and friends of Charles Adair gathered outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse Friday night for a vigil. They are seeking justice as the deputy charged in Adair's death prepares for his first court appearance next week.

Adair was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Wyandotte County Detention Center in July following an altercation with guards. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Fatherley faces a second-degree murder charge, or in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter..

With Fatherley’s first court appearance next week, the family wants to keep Adair's memory and story alive. Their prayer is for justice.

Pastor Sylvester Carter of Freedom In Christ World Ministries led the prayer.

“This is what the Lord says: "Send out the praises first. You don't need to fight in a battle,” he said in a message of hope.

“We are expecting that God will grant the justice that is needed in this situation,” Carter said.

Anthony Adair, Charles’s brother, was at the vigil.

“A death sentence over a traffic ticket,” he said.

Charles Adair went to jail for misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on traffic violations.

He died in the custody of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department.

“My brother was handcuffed in the wheelchair, thrown on the bed, same prone position — knee in his neck, knee in his back — handcuffed in the front,” Anthony said.

The family is outspoken about what they are looking for: justice.

“I just feel like we thought this would never happen to us, to our family member — but it did,” Anthony said. “This is not just for Charles Adair. This is for every other family that has had some injustice done to them in this county.”

On Tuesday, a judge denied an attempt by a senior assistant district attorney in Wyandotte County to have Judge Aaron T. Rogers and all judges of Wyandotte County disqualified from Richard Fatherley's case.