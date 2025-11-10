Family honors memory of Liberty barber who served those in need

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

A handwritten sign at the entrance of My Salon Suite on North Church Road in Liberty lets people know Breann Hill is no longer taking appointments. She passed away in late October, and her family and friends hope to honor her memory by continuing her legacy.

She's missed in many places.

"I miss your laugh and smile. I will miss you always,” read the text message Breann Hill’s mom, Sandra Hill, wrote to her a couple of days after her passing. “I don’t think anyone understands how dark and long this road seems.”

It’s a road she’s still learning to navigate, as she often thinks of other messages she wishes she could send her daughter.

The family is still searching for answers. It remains unclear what led to Breann’s passing.

“Why — that question will never be fully answered,” said Chad Hill, Breann’s dad. “It wasn’t long enough.”

Sandra said she wishes her daughter could see "how much people loved her and what an impact she was making on the community."

While remembering her, they hope to continue walking the path she started.

“She was very compassionate toward those in need,” Chad said.

Breann was a barber and hairdresser. She was passionate about helping people with special needs, those experiencing homelessness, and individuals recently released from jail.

Her decorations are still up in the small salon she shared with her business partner.

“Nothing changes if nothing changes” wasn't just a sign on her wall; the same words were tattooed on her arm.

“It’s not something I’m ready to take down, and I don’t know if I ever will,” said Kayleigh Wasmer, Breann's business partner. “She made me want to be a better person.”

I learned about this story after a community member reached out to me on Facebook. They said this is just one example of Breann’s impact.

“She would come in an hour early before everyone else so the space was quiet and not overwhelming for kids with autism,” Wasmer said.

Her compassion was inspired by her brother, who has cerebral palsy.

“He has a lot of sensory issues; he doesn’t like his face or head touched. So she learned how to work with him,” Sandra said. “She wanted people to know they were loved and respected.”

Breann's family says she will always be remembered for her heart of service, caring for those in need and simply being kind.

“Go out of your way to make someone know they’re seen,” Sandra said.

