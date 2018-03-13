Family hopes billboards will help find Desirea Ferris, missing Liberty teen

LIBERTY, Mo. — The family of missing Liberty teenager Desirea Ferris hopes new efforts will help locate her, as the one-year mark of her disappearance approaches.

Several digital billboards around town now show Ferris's face and information.

Ferris walked out of her home on May 1 and never came back.

According to people investigators interviewed, she was last seen alive in the early morning hours of May 2 leaving a house in the Marlborough neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri.

Ferris's cell phone last pinged near an abandoned home off of 83rd & Hillcrest around 4 a.m., then records show all phone activity stopped.

Liberty police have not named any suspects.

The family just celebrated the teen's 19th birthday without her.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned for Saturday, April 7 at the VFW Post 5717, 301 W. Washington St. Kearney, MO., from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Money raised will help with searches and more billboards.

___