Family hopes billboards will help find Desirea Ferris, missing Liberty teen

Sarah Plake
4:43 AM, Mar 13, 2018
12:18 PM, Mar 13, 2018

The family of missing Liberty teenager Desirea Ferris put her face on several billboards around town in hopes it'll help locate her.

Family
LIBERTY, Mo. — The family of missing Liberty teenager Desirea Ferris hopes new efforts will help locate her, as the one-year mark of her disappearance approaches. 

Several digital billboards around town now show Ferris's face and information. 

Ferris walked out of her home on May 1 and never came back. 

According to people investigators interviewed, she was last seen alive in the early morning hours of May 2 leaving a house in the Marlborough neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri. 

Ferris's cell phone last pinged near an abandoned home off of 83rd & Hillcrest around 4 a.m., then records show all phone activity stopped. 

Liberty police have not named any suspects.

The family just celebrated the teen's 19th birthday without her. 

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned for Saturday, April 7 at the VFW Post 5717, 301 W. Washington St. Kearney, MO., from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. 

Money raised will help with searches and more billboards.

