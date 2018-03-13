Family hopes billboards will help find Desirea Ferris, missing Liberty teen

Cloudy
The family of missing Liberty teenager Desirea Ferris put her face on several billboards around town in hopes it'll help locate her.
LIBERTY, Mo. — The family of missing Liberty teenager Desirea Ferris hopes new efforts will help locate her, as the one-year mark of her disappearance approaches.
Several digital billboards around town now show Ferris's face and information.
Ferris walked out of her home on May 1 and never came back.
According to people investigators interviewed, she was last seen alive in the early morning hours of May 2 leaving a house in the Marlborough neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri.
Ferris's cell phone last pinged near an abandoned home off of 83rd & Hillcrest around 4 a.m., then records show all phone activity stopped.
Liberty police have not named any suspects.
The family just celebrated the teen's 19th birthday without her.
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned for Saturday, April 7 at the VFW Post 5717, 301 W. Washington St. Kearney, MO., from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Money raised will help with searches and more billboards.
