Family of missing teen Randy Leach announce family friend has 'uncovered new leads'

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The family of missing Linwood teenager Randy Leach told KSHB 41 there may be new updates in the case.

A family friend, Blake McMahan, is volunteering his help by reviewing and investigating the case. According to the family, McMahan "has uncovered new leads and supporting evidence that have brought this case closer to resolution than ever before."

They are not ready to announce what exactly those new leads and supporting evidence are at this time, however.

The family posted the announcement on their Facebook page, In Search of Randy Leach.

Randy Leach family The family of missing Linwood teen Randy Leach announced a family friend is closer to solving his 38-year cold case than ever before.

"As Mr. McMahan continues working to finalize the remaining details, we are patiently awaiting the truth to come to light," the post says. "We always believed this day would come, and we are hopeful that justice and closure are now within reach."

It continues on to say: "Throughout his work, Mr. McMahan has demonstrated exceptional dedication. He has identified multiple overlooked and previously missed leads and has been able to verify evidence that supports those findings. His commitment has played a significant role in advancing this investigation."

Randy, 17, disappeared on April 15, 1988, after attending a graduation bonfire party in rural Linwood.

He drove his mother, Alberta Leach's car, to the party, a grey 1985 Dodge 600 sedan. Neither he nor his car have been seen since that night.

Although about a hundred people were at the party, no one has ever come forward to say they actually saw Randy drive away from the party in the car.

The In Search of Randy Leach post encourages anyone with information to come forward before it's too late.

"Now is the time for those who were present or have knowledge of what happened to do the right thing," the family says in the post. "Evidence has emerged that supports moving this case forward, and the time for remaining silent out of fear has passed. It is time to act with honesty and integrity."

McMahon, according to the post, is doing his investigation on his own personal time.

"It's time for the people to know the truth," McMahon said.

Varying theories have been explored in the past, including that Randy and the car could have gone into a body of water or that he was killed. However, searches of Stranger Creek and parts of the Kansas River didn't turn anything up.

The case has fueled rumors and drama throughout the years. A rift grew between Randy's parents and the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office over disagreements about how the case was handled and the family being denied access to the case file.

The KSHB 41 I-Team revisited the case in 2024, when two retired longtime detectives, Joe Langer and Mark Rokusek, began assisting Alberta Leach in the search for her son.

Again, Randy Leach was 17 years old when he disappeared in April 1988.

He was 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 220 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a mole on his left ear lobe. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.