Family of mother, baby killed in Independence police shooting continue to push for transparency

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

The deaths of a mother and her infant during a domestic disturbance call in Independence remain under investigation and the scrutiny of the family.

Last week, the Independence Police Department released an edited version of body camera footage that captured the events leading up to the shooting.

The video showed 34-year-old Maria Pike holding 2-month-old Destinii Hope.

Body camera image from Independence Police

Family and supporters pushed for the full release of the body camera footage and more transparency from Independence police at a rally Sunday afternoon.

"We want justice and we want answers," Felisha Holder said. "Why didn't they help baby Destinii?"

Will Shaw

Holder joined her mother, stepfather and nonprofit organization KC LEAP in front of IPD for a day of mourning and remembrance.

Nearly one month after her niece's death, police have not released the full details of how she died.

"[Maria] needed help that day. She didn't deserve to die," Holder said. "Baby Destinii was the most innocent one out of everyone who was there."

On Nov. 7, Destinii's grandmother got into an argument with Pike over who should take care of the baby.

She told KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne that Child Protective Services had called her that week to bring the entire family into the office after concerns were raised for the baby's welfare.

Will Shaw

"I tell my granddaughter Destinii goodnight every night," Talisa Coombs said. "I cry myself to sleep at night."

Coombs believes authorities like CPS should have stepped in sooner after mental health issues appeared in the home.

"If you're a caseworker and you're worried about a baby, [you] would have called the cops," Coombs said. "I would have called somebody to get the court papers right then and there."

Edited body camera footage showed Pike holding a kitchen knife and baby Destinii while moving toward officers.

KC LEAP's co-founder wants the full video from police.

Will Shaw

"They release the video but they don't say anything," Steve Young said. "It's silence."

KC LEAP is calling for transparency in this case, but the organization also has questions about the Independence Police Department's use of force policy.

"You are supposed to be doing everything possible to get those people out of there alive," Young said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crime data shows IPD has had 10 incidents involving force from January to September 2024. Half of those incidents involved an officer using a gun.

In 2023, that statistic was zero.

Young explained de-escalation tactics should be a priority method while responding to calls.

"[Police] have to be better when it comes to de-escalating," Young said. "They really do."

While the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team continues to investigate, Destinii's grandmother continues to mourn and fight for justice.

"No other kids deserve that kind of reaction from the police or from Child Protective Services," Coombs said.

KSHB 41 News reached out to Jackson County PIT and Independence police for an update on the investigation. Neither have responded to our requests for comment.