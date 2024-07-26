Family partners with The Roasterie to honor late daughter, benefit Children's Mercy Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A special cup of coffee at The Roasterie will benefit families staying at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The "Comfort Cup" was created in honor of Nora Jane, who was born at 23 weeks and spent 11 months in the NICU before passing due to an illness.

Mary Sciortino and Brian Stockinger

"Probably the bravest person I’ve ever met," Brian Stockinger, Nora Jane's father, said. "The ability to speak of her and talk about her and share her stories with others is her legacy."

Her parents, Mary Sciortino and Brian Stockinger, say during that difficult year, a cup of coffee at The Roasterie’s Children’s Mercy location was a sense of normalcy they needed.

Mary Sciortino and Brian Stockinger

"Being able to go down there everyday and have a little conversation and a coffee, you know, I developed a relationship with them," Sciortino said. "And, you know, we’re still friends today."

Through that friendship, the "Nora Jane" was born — a latte, hot or iced, with lavender, frosted mint, and oat milk.

Baristas at The Roasterie customized the drink for Sciortino, who was breast-feeding Nora Jane at the time.

JuYeon Kim

"It’s really important to not only make them a drink that they enjoy, but to meet their needs," said Laura Harvey, Multi-Unit General Manager at The Roasterie.

After Nora Jane’s passing, the "Nora Jane" became known as the "Comfort Cup."

It is now a permanent fixture on The Roasterie’s menu at Children’s Mercy.

JuYeon Kim

"Make sure it had that name ‘Comfort Cup’ because that’s what it’s doing — it’s providing comfort to the family," said Harvey.

Now through Aug 31 at any Roasterie location, a portion of the proceeds from the "Comfort Cup" will benefit families still at CMH.

It will go toward the Family Support Fund that takes care of resource needs that are not covered for families by insurance.

"Take it day by day; lean on your support systems," Stockinger said. "You never know what may or may not happen. Try to be in the moment the best you can. It’s OK to be scared; it’s okay to feel joy — we’re human."

JuYeon Kim

Nora Jane’s parents and her two brothers do everything they can to keep her memory alive.

Now with the "Comfort Cup," they hope her name will be kept alive through the power of coffee and conversations.

"For her to live through acts of kindness it means the world to us," Sciortino said.

