INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Days after learning of a loved one's death, a Kansas City family is dealing with a break-in at his apartment.

Jennifer Abernathy said it feels like her family is in a nightmare. While conducting a wellness check last week, police found her father, Bill Parrott, dead on the floor of his Summerset Apartment in Independence.

"It was very sudden," said Abernathy, who is Parrott's daughter. "We had no idea."

A few days after his death, Abernathy said the family went to his apartment to go through his belongings and it discovered it had been broken into.

"The door ... there were tool marks all over it," Abernathy said. "We found out that they came through the window. They took everything electronic."

Abernathy said his laptop, iPad, and cellphone were all missing and his 2001 Honda Accord was stolen from the carport. One of his credit cards also was used at the nearby gas station, she said.

Abernathy said she called the Independence Police Department and filed a report, but with no cameras around the complex and no leads it's going to take tips from the community to make things right.

Abernathy said her father's wishes were stored on a stolen hard drive, which also had the last pictures they took together as a family.

"We're just hoping that somebody will make the nightmare stop and just tell us where it is or maybe they know something, so that we can give my dad what he wanted," she said. "... We just want those pieces of our dad to have."

Summerset Apartments did not return calls from 41 Action News for comment.

Anyone with information should contact Independence police at 816-325-7300 or call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).