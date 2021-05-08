Fan restrictions lifted for October races at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series and Nascar Xfinity Series Playoffs October 23-24, there will be no restrictions on the number of fans in the grandstands.

Fans can experience the Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2:00 p.m., followed by the Reese's 150 ARCA Menards Series Championship race at 6:00 .m., followed by the Hollywood Casino 400, NASCAR Cup Series race pm Sunday October24, 2:00 p.m.

"Fans have expressed their overwhelming desire to get back to the racetrack so we are thrilled to welcome back all of our fans as we celebrate our 20th anniversary season during the Hollywod Casino 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend", said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren.

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and the environment.

Both entities will work closely with local and state government and health officials on any necessary health and safety protocols and adjustments for the October race weekend. Any updates will be made available at www.kansasspeedway.com.