Fatal crash closes southbound I-35 near Kearney

KC Scout
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 southbound near Kearney, Missouri, on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Posted at 5:57 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 06:57:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash closed part of Interstate 35 Monday morning near Kearney.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 south of 92 Highway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash involved one vehicle.

The sole occupant of that vehicle was killed.

Southbound lanes were closed while the crash was being investigated.

