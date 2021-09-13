Fatal crash closes southbound I-35 near Kearney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash closed part of Interstate 35 Monday morning near Kearney.
The crash happened before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 south of 92 Highway.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash involved one vehicle.
The sole occupant of that vehicle was killed.
Southbound lanes were closed while the crash was being investigated.
I-35 southbound at the 25.2mm is temporarily closed down due to a motor vehicle accident.
