KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash near Grass Pad Road in Platte County has closed part of 45 Highway from the Spur to Oberdiek Lane, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. Saturday and involved a car and a motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office confirmed one fatality resulted from the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated.