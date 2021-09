KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash closed Interstate 29 in the Northland early Monday morning.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, it was a wrong-way crash on southbound I-29 past Vivion Road.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m.

One person was killed and another was injured. The extend of their injuries is unknown.

Southbound I-29 is closed for the crash investigation.