Father helps his two young daughters start their own candy, ice cream store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Small Business Administration says it's seen a 65% increase in the number of new small business applications in the last few years.

One of the newest small businesses in the area is Ari'Lay's Ice Cream & Treats in Raytown.



Devin Chapman opened the business this month for his two daughters, 10-year-old Ariyanna and five-year-old Maylayiah.

"I could see their dream," he said.

His daughters have always been little entrepreneurs.

Ariyanna used to draw pictures and try to sell them and is always trying to earn a buck helping clean at Devin's auto detailing shop next door.

For years, the children both dreamed of their own ice cream shop and Devin made it a reality.

"Her birthday came around, so I tried to surprise her with this as a birthday gift," he said. "It wasn't really about the money for me, it was more about making them happy."

More than that, it's about helping his daughters learn about entrepreneurship.

For Ariyanna, it's a taste of the real small business work she had been craving.

