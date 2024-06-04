FBI investigating after man robbed Holy Rosary Credit Union in Columbus Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man robbed the Holy Rosary Credit Union in Kansas City, Missouri's Columbus Park neighborhood Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

At about 1:12 p.m., the man walked into the bank and handed tellers a note, which threatened them with a weapon and demanded money.

The man then left the bank. No one was injured in the incident.

Below is a photo of the man.

Provided Bank robber

No word on how much money the man made it out with.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 911, the FBI or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

