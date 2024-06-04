Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FBI investigating after man robbed Holy Rosary Credit Union in Columbus Park

Bank robber
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Bank robber
Bank robber
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 04, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man robbed the Holy Rosary Credit Union in Kansas City, Missouri's Columbus Park neighborhood Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

At about 1:12 p.m., the man walked into the bank and handed tellers a note, which threatened them with a weapon and demanded money.

The man then left the bank. No one was injured in the incident.

Below is a photo of the man.

Bank robber
Bank robber

No word on how much money the man made it out with.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 911, the FBI or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone