FBI searching for Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive, who may be in central Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is searching for Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive Donald Eugene Fields II.

Fields may be hiding in central Missouri, a few hours drive from where he used to reside in Franklin County.

He may also be in the Tampa area, as he was known to travel to Florida on vacation.

Fields II has been running from the law since 2022, and may be relying on cash jobs such as tree-trimming.

He has a large tribal print tattoo near his right shoulder.

FBI Donald Fields II tattoo

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000.00 for information leading to his arrest.

Fields II just turned 60 this month, was federally indicted in December 2022 on one count of child sex trafficking.

His co-defendant, Theodore "Ted" John Sartori Sr. was indicted on the same charge. Sartori pleaded not guilty in December 2022 and is awaiting trial.

Fields II is also facing charges including statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and witness tampering in Franklin County Circuit Court. A state warrant was issued after he vacated his home and failed to show up for a March 3, 2022 hearing, court records show

If you have information about Fields II, please contact the FBI online at tips.fbi.gov or call the 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5325).

