FBI seeking help identifying man related to a child sexual exploitation case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying an unknown man who may know the identity of an "infant victim" in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The man they are seeking is only known as John Doe 45, according to an FBI press release.

A video recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020 showed John Doe 45 with a child. The data within the video files determined that the video was produced between January and April of 2019.

The partial face of John Doe 45 shows that he has brown hair, a brown mustache and a brown beard, but his appearance may have changed over the years. He is also speaking English in the video and is likely to be between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.