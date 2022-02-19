FDA: Rodents, dead birds among 'insanitary conditions' at Family Dollar Arkansas distribution center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to consumers Friday that “several categories” of FDA-regulated products purchased since Jan. 1, 2021, through the present at Family Dollar in six states may be “unsafe for consumers to use.”

Affected states include Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Insanitary conditions including a rodent infestation were discovered at the Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The FDA lists examples of possibly contaminated products as:

Human foods

Dietary supplements, vitamins

Cosmetics

Skincare, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes

Animal foods

Kibble, pet treats, birdseed

Medical devices

Feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens solution, bandages, nasal care products

Over-the-counter medications

Pain medication, eye drops, dental products, antacids, etc.



Investigation into the West Memphis distribution facility began January 2022 following a consumer complaint. Within days of the FDA inspection team’s arrival on-site, distribution of products ceased.

The inspection concluded Feb. 11.

“Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination,” the FDA release stated.

Findings also concluded there were more than 1,100 dead rodents recovered in January 2022 in addition to records of a “collection of more than 2,300 rodents between Mar. 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.”

While all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements are recommended to be discarded regardless of packaging, the FDA said that food in non-permeable packaging may be suitable for use if thoroughly cleaned and sanitized .

Although, consumers are advised to wash their hands after handling any Family Dollar products.

“No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility,” Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D., said in a news release. “These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”

Regarding any impacted products, consumers should cease use and contact the company.