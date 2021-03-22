February gas bill sky high at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport received a $2.4 million gas bill from February, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Lucas said the gas bill for the airport is normally around $80,000.

The mayor went on to say that the city plans to talk with Texas-based natural gas provider, Symmetry about the exponential increase.

Kansas City certainly understands the energy industry challenges from this winter, primarily originating in the southwest. We do not believe, however, those costs should be disproportionately assessed to our MoKan flying public. @KCMOManager is on the case. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 22, 2021

The billing period encompasses severe winter storms which gravely affected utilities and utility costs in the southern Midwest, especially Texas.

The 2,900% would be the equivalent of receiving a $2,400 bill compared to a typical $80 monthly bill.