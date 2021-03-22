Menu

February gas bill sky high at Kansas City International Airport

Bill falls $2.32M above average
KCMO
The Kansas City International Airport received a $2.4 million gas bill from February, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas. The billing period encompasses severe winter storms which impacted gas supply in Texas.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Mar 22, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport received a $2.4 million gas bill from February, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Lucas said the gas bill for the airport is normally around $80,000.

The mayor went on to say that the city plans to talk with Texas-based natural gas provider, Symmetry about the exponential increase.

The billing period encompasses severe winter storms which gravely affected utilities and utility costs in the southern Midwest, especially Texas.

The 2,900% would be the equivalent of receiving a $2,400 bill compared to a typical $80 monthly bill.

